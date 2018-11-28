Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 7,519 Shares of Moelis & Co (MC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.55% of Moelis & Co worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MC. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,285,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,461,000 after acquiring an additional 934,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,016 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MC. ValuEngine cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 68,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,190. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.19 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 82.10%.

Moelis & Co Profile

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

