Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,129 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Adobe by 4,366.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $760,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,552.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.85 on Wednesday, hitting $241.11. 1,580,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,772. The company has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $165.68 and a one year high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

