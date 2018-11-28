Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dollarama (DLMAF)

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF remained flat at $$25.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $45.69.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

