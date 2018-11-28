Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Shares of RY stock traded up C$1.53 on Wednesday, hitting C$97.02. 765,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,717. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$93.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.52.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.14, for a total value of C$1,070,767.48. Also, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.05, for a total value of C$112,269.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 900 shares of company stock valued at $69,849 and sold 44,081 shares valued at $4,421,560.

Several research analysts recently commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

