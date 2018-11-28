Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Purchases 2,375 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 548,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 302,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,939,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,537,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,828,808 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,808 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other news, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $3,236,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,150.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $1,522,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,943 shares of company stock worth $23,041,583. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $219.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

