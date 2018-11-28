Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,600 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Integer by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.41. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $89.79.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Integer had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 11,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $995,939.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,962.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Summers, Jr. sold 26,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $2,161,407.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,175 shares of company stock worth $4,967,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Integer to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/russell-investments-group-ltd-buys-2600-shares-of-integer-holdings-corp-itgr.html.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in manufacturing and developing medical devices and components. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment include cardio and vascular; cardiac and neuromodulation; and advanced surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical. The Non-Medical segment focuses on lithium cells, and primary and secondary battery packs for applications in the energy, military and environmental markets.The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.