Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.71 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,545 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 17.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 639,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,521,000 after buying an additional 94,450 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 73,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,699.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $356,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

CATY stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $152.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $45.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

