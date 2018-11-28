Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.80 Million Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 458,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,032 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,925,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,366,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 274,164 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.53.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services, integrated technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

