Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,416 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Par Pacific worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,725,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after buying an additional 287,946 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 124,183 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 197,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 113,970 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 97,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

PARR stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $909.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen cut Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

