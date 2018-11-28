RWE (RWE) PT Set at €23.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €23.00 ($26.74) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Societe Generale set a €25.20 ($29.30) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Cfra set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.57 ($27.41).

Get RWE alerts:

FRA RWE opened at €19.40 ($22.55) on Monday. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.