Ryanair (RYAAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.00.

Ryanair stock opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 100.0% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,799.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 134,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 79,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 38.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,143,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

