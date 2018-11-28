S. Scott Smith Sells 3,500 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $79,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,578.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

S. Scott Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

On Monday, November 19th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $75,285.00.

On Monday, November 12th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $71,575.00.

On Monday, November 5th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $72,345.00.

On Monday, October 29th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $66,360.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $69,090.00.

On Monday, October 15th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $66,850.00.

On Monday, October 8th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $72,170.00.

On Monday, October 1st, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $80,780.00.

On Monday, September 24th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $69,650.00.

On Monday, September 17th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $70,210.00.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.00. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.32 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,029,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Iridium Communications by 17.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,331,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,955,000 after buying an additional 806,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $71,247,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,373,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,072,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after buying an additional 135,721 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “S. Scott Smith Sells 3,500 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/s-scott-smith-sells-3500-shares-of-iridium-communications-inc-irdm-stock.html.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.