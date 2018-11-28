salesforce.com (CRM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.551-3.561 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.60-2.61 EPS.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $98.68 and a 52-week high of $161.19. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 283.42, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.21.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $1,530,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $1,021,212.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,353.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,878 shares of company stock worth $72,707,021. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

