Salzgitter (SZG) PT Set at €38.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.99% from the stock’s previous close.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cfra set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.78 ($47.42).

SZG stock opened at €28.36 ($32.98) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €29.74 ($34.58) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

