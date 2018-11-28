Sam Fleiser Purchases 4,100 Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL) Stock

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Director Sam Fleiser purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$10,045.00.

TSL stock opened at C$2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.98 and a 1-year high of C$3.66.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tree Island Steel from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as bar/straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

