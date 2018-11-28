San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 14th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0374 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

SJT opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of -0.09. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 829.8 net wells.

