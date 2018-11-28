Sanchez Energy (SN) Given a $1.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $1.00 price target on Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SN. Capital One Financial restated an underweight rating on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sanchez Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanchez Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.05.

Get Sanchez Energy alerts:

Shares of SN opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.86. Sanchez Energy has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $277.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanchez Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 21,877 shares of Sanchez Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $53,817.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,997.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 120,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.