Sanderson Group (SND) Trading Up 6.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sanderson Group plc (LON:SND) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 92.90 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.18). Approximately 160,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 46,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Sanderson Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Sanderson Group Company Profile (LON:SND)

Sanderson Group plc provides software solutions and information technology services for the multi-channel retail, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and logistics businesses primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in the Digital Retail and Enterprise divisions. The company's multi-channel retail software includes e-commerce, electronic point of sale (POS) and mobile POS retail, in-store technology, multi-channel mail order/catalogue/call center, multi-channel order management, retail CRM and marketing, and supply chain and specialist warehouse management software solutions; and buying and merchandising, retail financial, and retail business analytics software solutions, as well as Elucid, Priam, Priam Fulfilment, and One iota software solutions.

