Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €41.00 ($47.67) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.42 ($44.68).

SHL stock opened at €37.50 ($43.60) on Monday.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

