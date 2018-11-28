Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $217.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.82% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “: Reiterating our Overweight rating and $217 PT which is 12-month upside of 82% after current weakness. In this report, we discuss our expectations for upcoming pivotal design for the company’s micro-dystrophin program expected before year-end. We think that the regulator-approved design will be in line with Sarepta’s guidance. Bigger picture, Sarepta remains a top franchise pick over 2019, as we think the company still has catalysts beyond micro-dystrophin that are unappreciated by the Street. Key catalysts in 1Q19 will be limb girdle 2E data in first three patients and next-generation PPMO chemistry readout.””

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $190.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $123.42 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The company had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $936,713.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,027. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $13,735,115.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,188.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,887,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,887,000 after buying an additional 137,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,384,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $869,715,000 after buying an additional 170,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $776,581,000 after buying an additional 121,003 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,793,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,701,000 after buying an additional 723,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,219,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,962,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

