Savannah Resources (SAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAV. Northland Securities restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Monday. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Capital Partners restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of LON SAV traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5.90 ($0.08). The stock had a trading volume of 745,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,776. Savannah Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.92 ($0.09).

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

