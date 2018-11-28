SCANA (SCG) Rating Increased to Hold at Williams Capital

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Williams Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Williams Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Get SCANA alerts:

SCG opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. SCANA has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.05.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. SCANA had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SCANA will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCANA during the second quarter worth $13,802,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCANA during the third quarter worth $109,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCANA during the third quarter worth $117,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of SCANA by 258.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SCANA by 53.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.