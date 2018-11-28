Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,795,232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $78,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,884.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 909.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

NYSE SLB opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

