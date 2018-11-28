Schneider Electric (SU) Given a €65.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cfra set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.40 ($90.00).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.