Schroder Investment Management Group Has $110.18 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 662,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 226,468 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $110,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.34. 13,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.30 and a 1-year high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,944,742.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,783.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a $186.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, $1 reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (down from $184.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

