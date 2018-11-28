Schroder Investment Management Group Has $50.86 Million Position in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,924 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.59% of Allegion worth $50,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Allegion by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.8% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 28.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $90.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $92.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $287,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/schroder-investment-management-group-has-50-86-million-position-in-allegion-plc-alle.html.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.