Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,529,063 Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,011,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,529,063 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.31% of Gulfport Energy worth $41,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 320.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,997,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,068,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 76.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,848 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at $20,280,000.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Williams Capital set a $16.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. 503,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,859. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gulfport Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 33.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul D. Westerman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $84,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

