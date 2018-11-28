Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 970,344.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 998,209,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 998,106,454 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 441,677.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,198,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,633,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,157 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6,966.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,922,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,814 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,413,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,823,000 after purchasing an additional 609,828 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $70.50.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

