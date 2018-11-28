Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $45.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.66 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 168 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Sidoti set a $56.00 price objective on Schweitzer-Mauduit International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

In related news, insider Robert J. Cardin sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $111,342.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,994,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 50,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.09%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

