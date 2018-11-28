Scott D. Cook Sells 76,001 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 76,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $15,073,278.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $198.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $231.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $1,273,455,000. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $810,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 46,373.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,793,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,273,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit to $234.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.59.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

