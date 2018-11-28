Seal Network (SEAL) Reaches Market Cap of $708,180.00

Seal Network (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Seal Network has a market capitalization of $708,180.00 and approximately $1,307.00 worth of Seal Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seal Network has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Seal Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seal Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.02385528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00127307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00196909 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.08812486 BTC.

Seal Network Profile

Seal Network’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,000,000 tokens. Seal Network’s official message board is medium.com/sealnetwork. Seal Network’s official Twitter account is @seal_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seal Network’s official website is seal.network. The Reddit community for Seal Network is /r/Seal_Network.

Seal Network Token Trading

Seal Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seal Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seal Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seal Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seal Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seal Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.