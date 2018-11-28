Seattle Genetics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Seattle Genetics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $384,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $1,548,172.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,470. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.