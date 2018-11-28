Secoo (SECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.83 million. Secoo had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, analysts expect Secoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SECO traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,768. The company has a market capitalization of $126.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Secoo has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Secoo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) by 745.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Secoo worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

