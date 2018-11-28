SEI Investments (SEIC) Major Shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 36,226 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,226 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,918,528.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,305,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,765,987.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.7% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 30.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,134,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,940,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 45.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,089 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 676.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

