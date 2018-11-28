Semtech (SMTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.48%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.53-0.57 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.53-0.57 EPS.
NASDAQ SMTC traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $48.14. 842,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,976. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.68.
In related news, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,386 shares of company stock worth $2,398,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price target on Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.
