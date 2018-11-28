ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Position Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,721 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $120,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $2,055,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,772.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $405,875.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,014 shares of company stock valued at $23,922,960. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $112.84 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -157.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

