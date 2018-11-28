Seven Generations Energy (VII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.85 and last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 665475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on VII. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$27.50 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.98.

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.08 per share, with a total value of C$60,400.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $178,800 over the last three months.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

