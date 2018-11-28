SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 179,688 Shares of Shire PLC (SHPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179,688 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shire were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 4,642.0% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 711,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,067,000 after purchasing an additional 696,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 33.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 356,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,093,000 after purchasing an additional 89,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shire by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shire during the second quarter valued at $55,664,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

SHPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $195.00 price target on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price target on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.11.

NASDAQ:SHPG opened at $172.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. Shire PLC has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $182.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shire PLC will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

