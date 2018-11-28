SHACoin (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0003

SHACoin (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, SHACoin has traded flat against the dollar. One SHACoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHACoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of SHACoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SHACoin Coin Profile

SHACoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. SHACoin’s official Twitter account is @Shacoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHACoin’s official website is www.shacoin2.com.

SHACoin Coin Trading

SHACoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHACoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHACoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHACoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

