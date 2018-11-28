Shares of Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.36 and last traded at C$19.49, with a volume of 77455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCL. TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut their price target on Shawcor from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/shawcor-scl-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-19-36.html.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.