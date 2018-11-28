Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 270.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $120,000. Ronna Sue Cohen bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $209,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $133,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

AVY traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.65. 6,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $123.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 49.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

