Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,323 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,109,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,164,939,000 after buying an additional 397,537 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,966,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,045,000 after buying an additional 2,911,304 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 57.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,556,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,710,000 after buying an additional 6,760,416 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,531,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $631,812,000 after buying an additional 730,174 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Suncor Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,071,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,449,000 after buying an additional 601,708 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 830,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,975. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.85%.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. GARP Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

