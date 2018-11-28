Shell Asset Management Co. Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,098 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 138.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,314,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,033,000 after buying an additional 1,342,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,076,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,754,000 after buying an additional 1,172,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 69.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,068,000 after buying an additional 728,032 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 80.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,498,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,585,000 after buying an additional 669,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 153.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after buying an additional 599,149 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.86. 21,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $262,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,450 shares of company stock worth $5,594,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

