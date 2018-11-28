Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,310 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,136,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,419 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Starbucks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $588,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,582,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 3,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 187,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,491,418. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/shell-asset-management-co-sells-8310-shares-of-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.