Short Interest in Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Rises By 10.0%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,858 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 748,241 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price target on shares of Contango Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Contango Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

In related news, Director John C. Goff purchased 85,000 shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $317,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Goff purchased 1,417,298 shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,669,192.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,553,798 shares of company stock worth $6,173,522 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $7.32.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

