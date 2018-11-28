Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Grows By 102.5%

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,104 shares, an increase of 102.5% from the October 31st total of 34,119 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $8.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,030,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the period.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

