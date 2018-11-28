Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Trading 6.1% Higher

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.62. 1,379,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,718,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $625.78 million, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of -0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,056,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,392 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 45,970,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,121 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 408,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 218,760 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,406,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

