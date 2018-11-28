Silchester International Investors LLP Buys 67,782 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 119.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 67,782 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up 0.2% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.31. 1,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,535. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 199.82% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.59%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

