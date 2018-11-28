Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 903,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115,844 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $65,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $585,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE:SSD opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.73. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

