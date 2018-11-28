SMITHS GRP PLC/S (SMGZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMGZY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SMITHS GRP PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

SMGZY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,461. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About SMITHS GRP PLC/S

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

